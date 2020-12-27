Chriss will miss the rest of the season with a broken right leg, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Chriss had been ruled out for Sunday's game yesterday, and it turned out to be the worst of the news as the 23-year-old center has a broken fibula and won't play for the remainder of the year. Chriss had been averaging 6.5 points, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block per game through two games this year. The injury should open up more minutes for James Wiseman, Kevon Looney and Eric Paschall.