Warriors' Marquese Chriss: To rejoin Warriors
Chriss is expected to be brought back to Golden State on a two-way contract, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Chriss was waived by the Warriors just over one week ago, but it appears his time with the team is not yet up. The deal is not yet official, but according to Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area, the contract could be signed later in the day.
