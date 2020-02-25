Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Upgraded to probable
Chriss (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Chriss is expected to return from left calf soreness that cost him Sunday's game against the Pelicans. This month, he's averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists in 26.0 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Questionable with calf issue•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Nears double-double•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Provides career night•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...