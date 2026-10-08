Kelly scored a game-high 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old guard is only on a training camp deal and is expected to begin the season in the G League, but Kelly may have given the Warriors something to think about with Wednesday's strong performance. He made his NBA debut with the Mavericks last season after going undrafted out of Auburn, averaging 9.6 minutes over 14 regular-season games.