Warriors' Miye Oni: Dealt to Jazz, to play in summer league
Oni has been traded from the Warriors to the Jazz in exchange for cash. He will also participate in Salt Lake City Summer League with Utah.
The Yale product averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. He'll look to gain some familiarity with Utah's system during summer league, as well as demonstrate his talents.
More News
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...