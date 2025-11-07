Warriors' Moses Moody: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody (back) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver.
It's a downgrade for Moody, who wasn't spotted on the initial injury report for the Warriors. If the swingman is unable to play, the door would open for Buddy Hield to soak up extra minutes off the bench.
