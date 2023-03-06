site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Moses Moody: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
Moody has been assigned to the G League.
The Warriors are starting to get a little healthier and Moody wasn't playing more than a handful of minutes each night anyways.
