Moody (back) will be available to play Friday against the Nuggets, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moody will power through the back issue, and with Stephen Curry (illness) still unavailable, he should see some more shots falling his way. Jimmy Butler (back) is active, so it's unlikely Moody will be able to repeat his 28-point performance from Wednesday, but he should still see a sizeable role in the offense.