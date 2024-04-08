Moody will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Moody got a spot start in the Warriors previous game, but he will return to his usual reserve role Sunday. He has averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 16.3 minutes in 52 games off the bench this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Joins starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Sees extended action vs. Magic•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Available Friday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Available but not 100 percent•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Questionable for Wednesday•