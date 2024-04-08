Share Video

Link copied!

Moody will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Moody got a spot start in the Warriors previous game, but he will return to his usual reserve role Sunday. He has averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 16.3 minutes in 52 games off the bench this season.

More News