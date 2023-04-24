Moody accumulated three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in five minutes during Sunday's 126-125 win over the Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Moody played just five minutes in the victory, continuing what has been an unfulfilling series, at least from his perspective. The Warriors, unsurprisingly, have leaned more on the veterans throughout the series, opting to offer only sporadic minutes to their younger pieces. Outside of a lopsided encounter, Moody figures to remain on the fringe of the rotation for the foreseeable future.