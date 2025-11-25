Moody closed with 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 134-117 win over the Jazz.

The fifth-year wing drained multiple three-pointers for the fourth time in seven games since moving back into Golden State's starting five. Moody's production remains inconsistent, but he's averaging 13.6 points, 4.0 boards, 2.9 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.3 minutes during that stretch, putting him on pace for career-best numbers this season.