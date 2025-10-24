Warriors' Moses Moody: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The removal from the injury report sets the stage for Moody's season debut Friday. The swingman has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with a calf injury, so the Warriors could keep an eye on his minutes. Moody's return likely spells some bad news for the fantasy prospects of Brandin Podziemski in the backcourt.
