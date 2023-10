Moody had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, a steal and a block across 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's 122-117 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Moody is expected to see decent minutes as a scoring threat off the bench, though he'll be the second guard to come off the bench behind Chris Paul. Moody certainly made a good impression in the preseason, as he scored in double digits in four of his five appearances while averaging 13.2 points per game in that span.