Moody ended with eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Moody is averaging 6.6 points in 16.6 minutes over his last five games. Exceeding that minutes share will be difficult while Golden State is fully healthy, especially with rookie Brandon Podziemski on the rise and Gary Payton factoring into the rotation.