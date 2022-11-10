Warriors coach Steve Kerr implied Wednesday that Moody could be among the younger players who see fewer minutes as Golden State attempts to improve its defense, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports.

The Warriors are currently a bottom-five defensive team, and fixing that is something Kerr is clearly going to prioritize in the short term. He noted that the Warriors are operating with a "smaller margin of error," so he may lean more heavily on the likes of Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome -- a pair of two-way players -- instead of Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. This could simply be a motivational tactic by Kerr, but it's certainly not the most encouraging endorsement of Golden State's young trio. Through 11 appearances this season, Moody is averaging 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 made threes while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor. The 2021 lottery pick remains an intriguing long-term piece, but he doesn't have much of a path to fantasy relevancy this season.