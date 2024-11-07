Moody contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over the Celtics.

Moody returned to the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup but was handed a small workload in comparison to the other members of the first unit. Despite only 13 minutes of action, he was efficient on the offensive end and crashed the glass for his best mark of the season in rebounds. Moody is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five appearances.