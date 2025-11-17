Moody amassed 32 points (10-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 win over the Pelicans.

The 32 points are a career high for Moody, who led all scorers Sunday en route to also sinking a career-best eight threes. The swingman has started three consecutive games and five of his last seven, settling into a significant role after an up-and-down start to the year. Over his last eight contests, Moody has averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game.