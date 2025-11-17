default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moody amassed 32 points (10-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 win over the Pelicans.

The 32 points are a career high for Moody, who led all scorers Sunday en route to also sinking a career-best eight threes. The swingman has started three consecutive games and five of his last seven, settling into a significant role after an up-and-down start to the year. Over his last eight contests, Moody has averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game.

More News