Moody (back) racked up 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Lakers.

Moody hit double-digit scoring figures for the 10th time in his last 11 games while playing through a back injury Thursday. During this span, the 2021 first-rounder has averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.5 threes in 25.6 minutes while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc. The scoring numbers put Moody in the streaming conversation in deep fantasy leagues, although his lack of contributions across the board limit his overall appeal.