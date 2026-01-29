Moody amassed 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 140-124 win over the Jazz.

The 26 points were Moody's best scoring effort since Nov. 16, when he poured in a season-high 32 against the Pelicans. The fifth-year forward has struck for multiple three-pointers in eight of the last nine games, averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 boards, 3.7 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.5 combined steals and blocks in 25.3 minutes over that stretch while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and a dazzling 53.2 percent (33-for-62) from beyond the arc.