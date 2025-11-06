Warriors' Moses Moody: Draws start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (illness), Jimmy Butler (ribs) and Draymond Green (ribs) Wednesday night, opening up the opportunity for Moody to make his first start of the campaign. He's averaging 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 20.8 minutes per game in 2025-26.
