Moody contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After Moody eight straight games of failing to crack double digits in the scoring column, Moody was able to see some shots fall Wednesday, helping make up for the offensive production lost due to Jimmy Butler's pelvic injury. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to secure the win and take a 2-0 commanding lead heading into Game 3 in San Francisco, as now the series has a chance to go the distance, especially if Butler is unable to play or is limited moving forward.