Moody closed with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 victory over the Timberwolves.

The fifth-year wing continued a strong run that has seen him score in double digits in seven straight games, while draining multiple three-pointers in six of them. Over that span, Moody is averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 threes, 3.4 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in 25.1 minutes.