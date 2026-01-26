Warriors' Moses Moody: Drops 19 in Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody closed with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 victory over the Timberwolves.
The fifth-year wing continued a strong run that has seen him score in double digits in seven straight games, while draining multiple three-pointers in six of them. Over that span, Moody is averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 threes, 3.4 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in 25.1 minutes.
