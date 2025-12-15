default-cbs-image
Moody will start Sunday's game against Portland, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

The Warriors will make yet another lineup change Sunday, this time for matchup purposes. In 13 starts this season, Moody has averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 three-pointers.

