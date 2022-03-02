Moody exited Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a bruised eye, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Initial reports suggested Moody was dealing with an arm injury, so this is quite the shift in diagnosis. Any missed time for Moody going forward could result in more minutes for Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson and/or Gary Payton.
