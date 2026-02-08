Moody logged 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Lakers.

Moody led the Warriors in a losing effort against the Lakers. With Stephen Curry sidelined by a knee injury, Moody filled the void of outside shooting by hitting five shots from distance. The former lottery pick also had a block and three steals in 39 minutes. With the Warriors' stars out due to injury, Moody has the runway to have more strong games going forward.