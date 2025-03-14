Moody contributed 17 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over the Kings.
Moody finished as the club's third-leading scorer while stuffing the stat sheet in an efficient outing. The fourth-year swingman was active on both ends of the floor, and he recorded multiple steals for just the eighth time on the season. The 22-year-old has made 12 consecutive starts, averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Efficient shooting in win•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Chips in 10 points in win•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Hits for 22 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Makes impact on defense•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Slides back to bench•