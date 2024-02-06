Moody (calf) played 15 minutes and finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block in Monday's 109-98 win over the Nets.

The return of Moody from a nine-game absence due to a calf strain helped restore some depth on the wing, but he didn't turn in a meaningful fantasy line while going a plus-5 during his time on the court. Moody should be able to stick in the rotation while the eventual returns of Gary Payton (hamstring) and Chris Paul (hand) are further away, though the third-year player could see a slight minutes reduction if Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is back in action soon.