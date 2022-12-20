Moody is in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Moody will replace Donte DiVincenzo (illness) in the starting lineup Tuesday. The second-year guard will make just his second start of the season and the 13th of his career.
