Moody logged 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 victory over Houston.

Moody logged some extra minutes in garbage time, flashing his offensive arsenal in the process. Despite an element of upside, Moody's role has been inconsistent, to say the least. Barring injuries to key pieces, he appears likely to remain a backend rotation option better suited to the deepest of leagues.