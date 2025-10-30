default-cbs-image
Moody (thumb) will play Thursday against the Bucks.

Moody was able to shake off his questionable tag for this contest. In three regular-season appearances, Moody has averaged 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.

