Warriors' Moses Moody: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody (thumb) will play Thursday against the Bucks.
Moody was able to shake off his questionable tag for this contest. In three regular-season appearances, Moody has averaged 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Instant offense off bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Surpasses 20 minutes in debut•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Cleared from injury report•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Won't play vs. Denver•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Ruled out for Opening Night•