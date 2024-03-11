Moody (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs.
As expected, Moody has been upgraded from probable to available. With Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined, Moody should continue to play elevated minutes off the bench. Over his last three appearances, Moody has averaged 23.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Listed probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Near double-double off bench•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Returns to bench•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Strong two-way effort Friday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Gets rotational role in return•