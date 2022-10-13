Moody won't start Friday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Moody started Tuesday's exhibition game against the Trail Blazers and tallied 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 23 minutes. However, he'll head back to the bench with several players returning to action for the Warriors on Friday, and he should continue to play a bench role for Golden State once the regular season gets underway.
