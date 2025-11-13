Moody finished Wednesday's 125-120 win over the Spurs with 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes.

Moody was making his third start of the season and made the most of it, as he ended on the verge of reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the campaign. This was also the fourth time he drained at least five three-pointers in a single game. Moody has been a productive player for the Warriors even if he's not starting on a regular basis. He's hit double-digit points in all but one of his last six appearances, averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and his uptick as a scoring force could make him a valuable streaming option in most formats ahead of a rematch against the Spurs on Friday.