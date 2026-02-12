Moody registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to San Antonio.

Moody's shot was dialed in during the loss, but the starting lineup failed to produce what was needed down the stretch against the Spurs. Moody's role has been relatively steady since Jimmy Butler's (knee) season-ending injury, and the 6-foot-5 fifth-year pro possesses much-needed versatility that can fill gaps at a few different positions. Although his scoring isn't always prolific, he's registered single digits only once over the past 15 contests.