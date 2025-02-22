Moody supplied 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 132-108 win over Sacramento.

Moody and Buddy Hield both registered five three-pointers in a decisive beatdown of the Kings. With Andrew Wiggins shipped off to Miami, the Warriors have tinkered around to find the right role players to place alongside Jimmy Butler, and Moody has been the most successful player to fill the gap.