Moody suffered a calf injury in Wednesday's loss to New Orleans and will be getting an MRI, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. He finished with 21 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes.

Moody had an excellent first half, draining four triples and scoring 12 points over 15 minutes. His performance resulted in coach Steve Kerr putting Moody on the floor to begin the second half, but his night came to an end when he hurt his calf early in the fourth period. Despite the injury, it was another breakthrough performance for Moody, who has scored 21 points in each of his past two games after failing to score over a combined six minutes across Golden State's previous four contests. It remains to be seen if Moody will need to miss time moving forward, with the results of the MRI likely providing a clearer picture of the severity of the calf injury.