Moody closed with 20 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 131-118 victory over the Grizzlies.

After missing the first two games of the season, Moody didn't make much of an impact in his 2025-26 debut Thursday, but he got going Monday and was the only member of the Warriors' second unit to score more than five points. The fifth-year forward is battling Buddy Hield for the role as the team's primary shooting threat off the bench, although coach Steve Kerr is likely to ride the hot hand most nights, and both players have drained five threes in a game already this season.