Moody will start Monday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Moody enters the starting lineup, while Chris Paul remains in a sixth man role. Golden State is shorthanded with Klay Thompson (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) both inactive.
