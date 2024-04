Moody will enter the starting lineup for Friday's game against Dallas, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is joining Jonathan Kuminga (knee) on the sidelines, so Moody could potentially see a healthy workload. In eight starts this season, Moody holds averages of 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers.