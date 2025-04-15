Moody is questionable for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Grizzlies.

Moody wasn't listed on Golden State's initial injury report, but his status is now in jeopardy. Moody started the final 28 regular-season games, averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.