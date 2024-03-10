Moody is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to left knee soreness.

Moody continues to play an elevated role. First, he replaced Andrew Wiggins, who was away from the team due to personal reasons, in the starting lineup for a four-game stretch, and now, Moody is playing increased bench minutes because Chris Paul has moved into the starting lineup in Stephen Curry's (ankle) absence. Over his last seven appearances, Moody has averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.