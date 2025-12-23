Moody amassed 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 120-97 win over the Magic.

Moody logged his fourth consecutive start, and the Warriors have gone 2-2 since the switch. The move away from Buddy Hield and Pat Spencer in the first unit seems to be more than an isolated, matchup-dependent scenario after another start from Moody, but his four-game average of 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocked shots isn't enough to warrant serious fantasy consideration.