Moody supplied no counting stats in three minutes during Friday's 111-101 victory over New York.

Moody saw just three minutes in the win, a season-low mark for the sophomore. After a couple of encouraging performances over the first three weeks, Moody has now played fewer than 10 minutes in three of his past four games. While he is a name to monitor, it appears as though he is the odd man out right now when it comes to rotation minutes.