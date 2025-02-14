Moody ended Thursday's 105-98 win over the Rockets with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes.

The fourth-year forward has started two of the last three games, alternating starts with Quinten Post as coach Steve Kerr plays matchups around Golden State's new dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Moody has been productive in a secondary role in those contests, averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 boards, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 threes in 31.3 minutes a contest, but it's not clear what his workload might look like once Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) is ready to get back on the court.