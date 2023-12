Moody isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Andrew Wiggins will replace Moody in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a finger injury. Moody is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.8 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.