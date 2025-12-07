Warriors' Moses Moody: Moves to second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Golden State has three losses out of their last four games and will make several changes to their lineup Saturday. Moody could remain heavily involved with the second unit with so many regulars out with injuries.
