Moody is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Moody returns to the first unit after coming off the bench in the 125-112 win over the Wizards on Monday. This will be Moody's fourth start in his last five appearances, and he's averaging 11.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game when running with the first unit.
