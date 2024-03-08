Moody recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 125-122 loss to the Bulls.

With Andrew Wiggins (personal) back with the team, Moody has reverted to a bench role. The third-year wing's offensive production has dropped with the move, but he's maintained a sizable spot in the rotation, playing at least 21 minutes in back-to-back games off the bench. Moody's playing time could increase again if Stephen Curry (ankle) is forced to miss extended time after leaving Thursday's loss late in the fourth quarter.