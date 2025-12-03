Moody had three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder.

Although Moody had a muted performance, the absences of Jimmy Butler (knee) and Stephen Curry (quadriceps) leave the door open for an amplified role. Moody has averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.8 minutes per game over his last seven appearances.