Moody registered 21 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's Summer League loss to the Celtics.

After erupting for 34 points during his first Las Vegas Summer League performance, Moody has added another strong game to his summer resume. He struggled offensively during his two California Classic appearances, but his defense has remained consistent. In four total Summer League performances, the second-year wing has racked up six steals and six blocks.